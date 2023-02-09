Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 100 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $14,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,898,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SPS Commerce Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ SPSC opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.19. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $146.81.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
