Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 100 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $14,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,898,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.19. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $146.81.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also

