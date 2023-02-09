Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Insider Christian G. O’neil Sells 8,660 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,043,000 after buying an additional 1,163,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 105.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after buying an additional 358,355 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at $20,978,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 94.7% in the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 571,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after buying an additional 278,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Articles

