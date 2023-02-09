Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.63.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

