Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,092,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 669,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $47.05. 1,353,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,066,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

