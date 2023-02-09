Kujira Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003456 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $82.47 million and approximately $322,371.83 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.00435476 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,318.07 or 0.28846718 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00447946 BTC.

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.78279707 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $274,736.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

