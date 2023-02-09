Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $184.12 on Monday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

