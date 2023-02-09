Laqira Protocol (LQR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $17.67 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $181,883.96 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00437933 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,320.52 or 0.29008525 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00448218 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

