LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.70.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

