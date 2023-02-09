Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $35,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Trading Down 2.3 %

Livent Company Profile

Shares of LTHM opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Livent has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

