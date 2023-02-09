Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares Down 9.9%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 753,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 680,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Lizhi Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lizhi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIZI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lizhi by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

Featured Articles

