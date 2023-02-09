Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares Down 9.9%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 753,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 680,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Lizhi Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 21.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lizhi
LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
