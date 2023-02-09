LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $244.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $246.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.71 and a 200-day moving average of $228.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,441,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

