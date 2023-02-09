Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 5.9%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.26. 12,453,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 41,641,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Lucid Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $195.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $400,000.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Articles

