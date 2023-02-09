LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $109.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after buying an additional 272,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

