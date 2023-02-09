M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CFO Phillip G. Creek Sells 4,019 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

M/I Homes Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 11.9% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 634.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 40,085 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 485.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 21.2% during the second quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

