Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.83.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $160.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

