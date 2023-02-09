Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $28.38 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,137 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.5% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.88. The company had a trading volume of 559,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,166. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $514.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.