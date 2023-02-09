Marsico Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,002 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.18. 445,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,299. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.81. The firm has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

