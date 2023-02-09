Marsico Capital Management LLC Takes $417,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $191.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $147.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.34.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

