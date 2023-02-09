Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.90

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.90 and last traded at $132.90, with a volume of 9255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average is $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

