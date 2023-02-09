Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Mattel updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Mattel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mattel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mattel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 19.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

