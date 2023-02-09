MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Stock Price Up 3.8%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 14,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$0.52 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

