MCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,435 shares of company stock worth $8,840,610. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $11.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $798.38. 71,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $819.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $773.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

