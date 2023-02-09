MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

