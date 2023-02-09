MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 740 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.22.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.