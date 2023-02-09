MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEIP. BTIG Research lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.35 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. On average, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

