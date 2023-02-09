MELD (MELD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.67 Million

MELD (MELD) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. MELD has a market cap of $29.97 million and $1.67 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MELD has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One MELD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00443397 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,667.56 or 0.29371454 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00429237 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,584,490,584 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01877403 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,729,840.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

