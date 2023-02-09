Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lifted to “Buy” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MEOH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

