Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MYBUF. UBS Group dropped their price target on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank raised shares of Meyer Burger Technology to a buy rating and set a CHF 0.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $0.52.

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

Shares of MYBUF stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

