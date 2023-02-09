MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 10th

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also

