MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($4.03) Per Share

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

MLTX has been the subject of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

MLTX opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $13,916,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

