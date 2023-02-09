Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.82). Approximately 15,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 53,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($2.85).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.71.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

