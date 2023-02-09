MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.75

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 474845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

MRC Global Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.15 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MRC Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $5,191,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,278,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

