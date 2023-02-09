MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Shares Down 0.9%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.62 and last traded at $75.62. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.34.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

