Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Sells $4,107,054.96 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MLI traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.78. 308,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,095. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

