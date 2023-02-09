Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Sells $4,107,054.96 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:MLI traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.78. 308,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,095. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
