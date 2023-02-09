Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. Barclays downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Newell Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $26.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

