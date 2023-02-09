Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Nintendo Stock Down 2.7 %
NTDOY opened at $9.91 on Friday. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.
