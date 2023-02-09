Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Nintendo Stock Down 2.7 %

NTDOY opened at $9.91 on Friday. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

About Nintendo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 894,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 650,866 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 68,768 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 61,185 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 394.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

Featured Articles

