Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,981 shares traded.

Non-Standard Finance Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 1,456,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565.38 ($17,508.57).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

