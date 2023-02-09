Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,981 shares traded.
Non-Standard Finance Stock Down 4.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 1,456,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565.38 ($17,508.57).
About Non-Standard Finance
Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.