Nordea Equity Research Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Buy

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $31.36 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

