Northland Capmk Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NetApp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for NetApp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Shares of NTAP opened at $66.41 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,643,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after buying an additional 199,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in NetApp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,347,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

