O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 61,421 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 208.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.28. 547,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.