Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 29.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 498.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $27,993.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 618,670 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 209,037 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $582,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

