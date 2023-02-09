onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.44.

ON opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.78.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

