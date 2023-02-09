Oppenheimer Trims Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Target Price to $9.00

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNGO. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Shares of BNGO opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

About Bionano Genomics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,617,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 595,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after buying an additional 1,050,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,548,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 59,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.