Oppenheimer Trims Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Target Price to $9.00

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNGO. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Shares of BNGO opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.25.
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
