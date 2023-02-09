Orchid Price Tops $0.0937 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $64.73 million and $4.14 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00048179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00225274 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09689641 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,028,321.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

