Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,472,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 45,858 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 146,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.