Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,098 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.76 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

