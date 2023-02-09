Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $77.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $88.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.80.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

