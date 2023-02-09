Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 137.2% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

