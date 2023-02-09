Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 448,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 299,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Osisko Metals from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$50.78 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

