Osmosis Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004612 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $497.58 million and approximately $32.54 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00436251 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,313.53 or 0.28898036 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00441879 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

